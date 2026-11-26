Agency court orders set aside in non-tribal land dispute

The Telangana High Court has set aside an injunction and a subsequent police protection order issued by the agency divisional officer-cum-revenue divisional officer, Achampet, holding that agency courts have no jurisdiction over civil disputes exclusively between non-tribals.

Justice GM Mohiuddin allowed two civil revision petitions filed by Aerrabolu Venkataiah and another concerning 36 guntas of agricultural land at Kondanagula village in Nagarkurnool district. Relying on a Supreme Court judgment, Mukkera Venkata Ratnam v. Vantasala China Venkateswarlu, the judge held that ordinary civil courts retain jurisdiction over disputes between non-tribals, even when the property is situated in a Scheduled Area, provided no tribal interest is involved. The court also found that the ex parte injunction lacked recorded reasons and that police protection had been granted without hearing the affected parties. It directed that the plaint be returned to the plaintiff for presentation before the competent civil court under Order VII Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code.