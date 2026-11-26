The Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to deposit the gratuity due to the wife of a deceased government employee into her bank account within three weeks and expedite the release of her family pension. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P. Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narasinga Rao observed that there was no justification for withholding the petitioner’s pension benefits when her status as the deceased employee’s wife was undisputed. The government pleader submitted that the deceased was covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), while the petitioner had subsequently opted for the family pension scheme, resulting in administrative difficulties. A no-objection certificate from other family members was also required, as the deceased had expressed an intention to provide a share of his pension benefits to his father, who had already received CPS benefits. The bench observed that the father’s entitlement could be examined separately and should not delay payment of the petitioner’s lawful share.
Agency court orders set aside in non-tribal land dispute
The Telangana High Court has set aside an injunction and a subsequent police protection order issued by the agency divisional officer-cum-revenue divisional officer, Achampet, holding that agency courts have no jurisdiction over civil disputes exclusively between non-tribals.
Justice GM Mohiuddin allowed two civil revision petitions filed by Aerrabolu Venkataiah and another concerning 36 guntas of agricultural land at Kondanagula village in Nagarkurnool district. Relying on a Supreme Court judgment, Mukkera Venkata Ratnam v. Vantasala China Venkateswarlu, the judge held that ordinary civil courts retain jurisdiction over disputes between non-tribals, even when the property is situated in a Scheduled Area, provided no tribal interest is involved. The court also found that the ex parte injunction lacked recorded reasons and that police protection had been granted without hearing the affected parties. It directed that the plaint be returned to the plaintiff for presentation before the competent civil court under Order VII Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code.