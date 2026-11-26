HYDERABAD: More than 11.89 lakh voters have been included in the electoral rolls for the upcoming Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ MLC elections.

According to the draft electoral rolls for the two segments published on Wednesday, 5,99,419 forms were received in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, of which 5,68,105 were found to be eligible, while 31,314 were rejected. In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, 6,21,086 out of the 6,70,407 received forms were accepted, while 49,321 were rejected.

The draft rolls were prepared as part of the de-novo revision process initiated as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, with November 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The draft electoral rolls have also been made available on the state Chief Electoral Officer’s website (ceotelangana.nic.in).

The two graduates MLC seats will fall vacant when incumbent MLCs S Vani Devi and Teenmar Mallanna retire on March 29, 2027.