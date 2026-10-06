28,870 Form-7 petitions filed during SIR in Telangana

HYDERABAD: On a day Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across Telangana to act against applicants found to have knowingly furnished false statements or declarations in electoral roll applications, data showed that more than 28,870 Form-7 applications had been filed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Form 7 is used to object to the proposed inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll. Hyderabad district accounts for around 5,400 applications, followed by Jayashankar Bhupalpally with 3,145, Sangareddy 3,095, Siddipet 2,633, Nizamabad 1,492, Nirmal 1,339, Rangareddy 1,305 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 1,198.

Certain political parties are learnt to have sought deletion of voters through their designated Booth Level Agents (BLAs) using Form 7 during the SIR exercise. Applicants are required to specify the reason for seeking an objection or deletion, such as the person not residing at the given address, being deceased or having permanently migrated.

ECI sources said Form-7 applications filed in bulk, including those submitted through political parties, would be subjected to inquiry and verification before any action is taken. Particular care is being taken while processing bulk Form-7 applications.