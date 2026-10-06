Telangana youths trapped in Russian military camps seek help for repatriation

NIZAMABAD: Kasthuri Tirupati, a resident of Darpally village in Nizamabad district, along with two others from Telangana, travelled to Russia on September 27 through an agent from Nizamabad district after being promised a salary of around Rs two lakh a month and an attractive insurance package with an Rs eight lakh bonus.

However, after reaching Russia, they were shocked to find themselves in a difficult and fearful situation after being sent to a Russian military camp.

Speaking to TNIE correspondent in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Tirupati said they reached Moscow on September 27, 2026, and were subsequently taken to a Russian military camp. Several Telugu-speaking persons who were already there explained the situation to them and advised them to leave the camp if they wanted to protect their lives.

According to Tirupati, Russian military officials were shifting them towards areas near the Ukraine border and assigning them duties as soldiers. With Ukrainian forces using drones and ammunition to target Russian positions, the situation became increasingly dangerous, prompting them to seek a way out, said Tirupati, who returned from Moscow two days ago and is currently staying in Armoor.

Tirupati said that around 30 persons who wanted to leave the camp approached Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Nizamabad district BJP president Dinesh Kulachari over the phone. They explained their situation and sought help for their rescue and repatriation.

Arvind subsequently spoke to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the issue. Following this, the Indian Embassy took up the matter with the Russian authorities, Tirupati said.