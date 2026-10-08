71.23L Telangana electors back on rolls after notice

HYDERABAD: As many as 71,23,526 electors have been found eligible for inclusion in Telangana’s final electoral roll following the disposal of notices issued over logical discrepancies and non-mapping issues under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The claims and objections phase ended on Wednesday.

According to the latest status released by the state Chief Electoral Officer, 92,88,181 notices were identified for generation, of which 92,88,180 have been generated.

20L electors yet to submit documents

Of these, 91,92,625 have been delivered and 95,555 are pending delivery.

The disposal of notices and processing of claims and objections will continue until November 5, officials said. More electors could be found eligible during the process. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 9.