71.23L Telangana electors back on rolls after notice

HYDERABAD: As many as 71,23,526 electors have been found eligible for inclusion in Telangana’s final electoral roll following the disposal of notices issued over logical discrepancies and non-mapping issues under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The claims and objections phase ended on Wednesday.
According to the latest status released by the state Chief Electoral Officer, 92,88,181 notices were identified for generation, of which 92,88,180 have been generated.
20L electors yet to submit documents
Of these, 91,92,625 have been delivered and 95,555 are pending delivery.
The disposal of notices and processing of claims and objections will continue until November 5, officials said. More electors could be found eligible during the process. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 9.
More than 20 lakh electors are yet to submit the required documents. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of such electors and collect the documents, which will be uploaded on the ECINet platform for consideration by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).
Electors will not have to appear before EROs or AEROs for hearings. Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases and, preferably, online. Where a hearing is required, an elector may authorise an adult family member to appear on their behalf.
EROs have also been instructed to conduct local enquiries and take appropriate decisions in cases involving genuine electors who do not possess the required documents, officials said.