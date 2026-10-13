Telangana HC to hear L-1 bidder, refuses interim halt to RR-2 tenders

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday declined to order an interim halt to the tender process for the construction of Radial Road-2 (RR-2), observing that stopping the process at this stage may not be in the public interest.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy also directed Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, which has challenged the rejection of its technical bids, to implead the successful L-1 bidder as a respondent before the question of interim relief is reconsidered.

The judge said the question of interim relief could be reconsidered after the L-1 bidder was impleaded and the respondents filed their counters. The court directed the respondents to file their counters within two weeks.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing three writ petitions filed by Sushee Infra challenging the rejection of its technical bids for the 81.15-km RR-2 project, which will connect the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to NH-167N near Nacheram via Kothwalguda (Budwel). The project is divided into three packages.

The petitioner’s bids were rejected on the ground that its experience certificates did not bear the countersignature of the superintending engineer.

Senior counsel Avinash Desai, appearing for Sushee Infra, submitted that the High Court could grant interim relief in exercise of its writ jurisdiction. He contended that the L-1 bidder’s quoted price for the three packages was around `600 crore higher than that of the petitioner, and that overlooking its bids would impose an additional burden on the state exchequer.