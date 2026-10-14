ECI directs Telangana to organise camps on Oct 15-16 to help voters missing from rolls

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed election authorities in Telangana to organise special camps at every polling station on October 15 and 16 to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls.

The camps will provide an opportunity for left-out electors, particularly young and first-time voters, to apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6.

District electoral officers (DEOs) and district collectors have been asked to ensure the camps are conducted. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must be present at the designated locations on both days to assist applicants. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties have also been asked to attend.

Applications received through Form 6 will be processed in accordance with the prescribed procedure for inclusion in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on November 9.

As part of the exercise, BLOs will compare the current rolls with the pre-SIR rolls to identify electors whose names appeared in earlier lists but are missing from the current rolls. They will prepare booth-wise lists and conduct house-to-house visits to verify the present status of such electors and facilitate their enrolment wherever they are found eligible.