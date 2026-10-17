Telangana: 74-year-old powerlifter wins bronze on world stage

KHAMMAM: Age is no bar for a 74-year-old powerlifter from Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, DV Shankar Rao, who won a bronze medal at the 2026 IPF World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships being held in the United States from October 15 to 24.

A member of City Style Gym in Bhadrachalam, Shankar Rao continued to pursue the sport despite undergoing heart bypass surgery and facing age-related physical challenges.

He trained for the championship under the guidance of coach GV Rami Reddy at City Style Gym. His discipline and perseverance, coupled with the coach’s guidance, helped him achieve success at the international event.

His medal has brought recognition to Bhadrachalam and the erstwhile Khammam district, drawing congratulations from political leaders, sports association representatives and residents.

Those who congratulated Shankar Rao and his coach included Joseph, general secretary of the Telangana State Powerlifting Association; V Mallesh, the association’s vice-president; Bhogala Srinivas Reddy, president of the Bhadradri district Powerlifting Association; and Pakala Durga Prasad. Members of Green Bhadradri, Lions Club, Rotary Club and various voluntary organisations also extended their greetings.