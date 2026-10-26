Fadnavis positive on Revanth's request for Tummidihatti barrage; bats for joint panel

HYDERABAD: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded positively to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's request to cooperate for the construction of Tummidhatti barrage on Pranahita river.

Fadnavis suggested that a joint-committee of Irrigation officials should be constituted for further studies on the proposed barrage.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with his Maharashtra counterpart at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on the construction of Tummidihatti barrage on Monday morning.

Both the Chief Ministers discussed the Tummidihatti barrage Pranahita river on the Telangana–Maharashtra border, including the proposed enhancement of the barrage height, water availability, submergence implications and other technical aspects.

After a presentation given by the Telangana Chief Minister, the Maharashtra Chief Minister proposed the constitution of a joint committee of officials headed by the Principal Secretaries of the Irrigation Departments of both states.

The committee would examine the proposed barrage height, water availability, submergence implications, affected agricultural lands, compensation requirements and other technical matters.

The proposed committee would also examine the assessments and concerns of both states regarding the extent of submergence and the possible impact on land and local communities, including alternative approaches where necessary.

Fadnavis suggested that officials and technical experts from both states work together to prepare a clear timeline and roadmap for further discussions and necessary action.