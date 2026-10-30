Union minister Goyal hails state’s success story, CM Revanth says more to come

We have DNA for reforms, entrepreneurship: CM

Pointing to Telangana’s contribution to the country’s exports, Goyal cited Tandur toor dal and Nizamabad turmeric as products reaching international markets. He also welcomed the state government’s ambition to build a $3 trillion economy, saying investments would generate jobs and drive growth.

Referring to Centre-state relations, Revanth said political differences had not hindered development. He cited infrastructure projects as evidence of cooperation between the BJP-led Union government and the Congress government in Telangana. “Many investors ask: What about Centre-State relations? Today, at my curtain-raiser event in Delhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the chief guest. The Centre has decided to create seven high-speed train corridors in India; they have given three to Hyderabad. The Centre is supporting my state by building airports in Warangal and Adilabad,” Revanth said.

He also cited the Regional Ring Road and metro rail expansion as examples of the Centre’s support.

Inviting investors to the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9, Revanth said Hyderabad had consistently attracted global investors and produced talent of international calibre. He assured investors that their investments would be safe and backed by the state government. “Hyderabad has a spirit of global vision in its air and water. We have a DNA for reforms and entrepreneurship. It is my personal commitment that your investment is safe and will grow. I will be the custodian of your investment in my state,” he said.

Urging investors to raise their ambitions, Revanth asked them to double their planned investments, growth projections and profit expectations.