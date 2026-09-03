Konda Surekha accuses Telangana CM of 'blackmail politics' after being dropped from Cabinet

Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the state Cabinet on Thursday, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of resorting to "blackmail politics" to force her removal, claiming that the Congress high command was not in favour of sacking her.

Speaking to reporters shortly after she was dismissed, Surekha said she had committed no wrongdoing and was not given an opportunity to present her side before being removed from the Council of Ministers.

"High Command has no intention to remove me. I know that 100 per cent. But, the Chief Minister indulged in blackmail politics saying he would go if I am not removed," she alleged.

Surekha said it was painful that she was removed without being given any reason.

"I don't feel bad today that I lost the Cabinet post. But, I am not able to digest that I was removed without being informed and without giving reasons. The responsibility is on AICC and also CM to answer that," she said.

She alleged that the action was taken against her out of vindictiveness over critical comments made by her daughter, Sushmita, against Reddy and other Congress leaders.