Konda Surekha accuses Telangana CM of 'blackmail politics' after being dropped from Cabinet

Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the state Cabinet on Thursday, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of resorting to "blackmail politics" to force her removal, claiming that the Congress high command was not in favour of sacking her.
Speaking to reporters shortly after she was dismissed, Surekha said she had committed no wrongdoing and was not given an opportunity to present her side before being removed from the Council of Ministers.
"High Command has no intention to remove me. I know that 100 per cent. But, the Chief Minister indulged in blackmail politics saying he would go if I am not removed," she alleged.
Surekha said it was painful that she was removed without being given any reason.
"I don't feel bad today that I lost the Cabinet post. But, I am not able to digest that I was removed without being informed and without giving reasons. The responsibility is on AICC and also CM to answer that," she said.
She alleged that the action was taken against her out of vindictiveness over critical comments made by her daughter, Sushmita, against Reddy and other Congress leaders.
Surekha also took a swipe at Reddy's claim that he would continue as chief minister in the next term and announce candidates for the next Assembly elections.
Asserting that she and her husband had built their political careers through hard work, Surekha, who belongs to a backward-class community, expressed confidence that they would continue to enjoy public support.
"The minister's post is only like an ornament for us. Earlier, I had quit on my own," she said.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had earlier approved Surekha's removal from the Telangana Cabinet, ending nearly two weeks of political drama in the state.
The Chief Minister's Office said Reddy had decided to drop Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect after consultations with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A formal recommendation for her removal was subsequently sent to the Governor.
The political controversy began on August 19, when Surekha's daughter Sushmita levelled allegations against Reddy and his brother.
In a related move, Reddy decided to rescind the appointment of G Chinna Reddy as vice-chairman of the Telangana Planning Board with immediate effect. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as his replacement.
Reddy has also approved the appointment of Nrellla Sharada as chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women and former Rajya Sabha member G Sudha Rani as chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).
(With inputs from PTI)