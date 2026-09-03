Telangana

TTD board member Anand Sai’s son gets bail in hit-and-run case

Police said 31-year-old Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray, a native of Bihar, died on the spot, while another person was injured.
Photo used for representational purpose only.
Photo used for representational purpose only.(Photo: IANS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Raidurg police produced B Shiva Sandeep Sai Anand, son of TTD board member Anand Sai, before a local court on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run case in which a restaurant worker was killed. The court granted him conditional bail.

The accident occurred at Khajaguda around 4.15 am on Monday. Police said 31-year-old Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray, a native of Bihar, died on the spot, while another person was injured.

Raidurg Inspector Thota Bhupathi said that the police, after registering a case, analysed CCTV footage from the Khajaguda area towards Financial District and traced one of the vehicles involved in the accident to B Shiva Sandeep Sai Anand.

While granting bail, the court directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The case is under investigation.

Photo used for representational purpose only.
TTD board member Anand Sai’s son held for hit-and-run death case
hit-and-run case
Bail granted
TTD Board
worker killed

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