TTD board member Anand Sai’s son gets bail in hit-and-run case

HYDERABAD: Raidurg police produced B Shiva Sandeep Sai Anand, son of TTD board member Anand Sai, before a local court on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run case in which a restaurant worker was killed. The court granted him conditional bail.

The accident occurred at Khajaguda around 4.15 am on Monday. Police said 31-year-old Nanda Kishor Kumar Ray, a native of Bihar, died on the spot, while another person was injured.

Raidurg Inspector Thota Bhupathi said that the police, after registering a case, analysed CCTV footage from the Khajaguda area towards Financial District and traced one of the vehicles involved in the accident to B Shiva Sandeep Sai Anand.

While granting bail, the court directed him to cooperate with the investigation. The case is under investigation.