Constable injured while trying to save man who set himself ablaze at police station in Warangal

WARANGAL: A 24-year-old man allegedly set himself ablaze by pouring petrol and rushing into the Mills Colony police station premises on Friday, leaving the constable who tried to save him injured.

Constable R. Praveen Kumar attempted to stop K. Harshith and rescue him from the flames, but sustained burn injuries in the process.

Both Harshith and the constable were shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment, according to Mills Colony Inspector Karre Swamy.

Swamy said Harshith had been facing marital discord with his wife, N. Vaishnavi. The couple had approached the police station with complaints against each other after their differences resurfaced following the birth of their baby boy.

According to the inspector, Harshith had earlier approached family elders seeking their intervention to resolve the dispute regarding his refusal to live with Vaishnavi and her parents, for which she allegedly harassed him.

Following the intervention of their families, the couple returned from Vaishnavi’s parents’ residence and began living together. They later had a baby boy.