Telangana: Bar Council of India to elect chairman, V-C after eight years

HYDERABAD: Elections to the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of the Telangana State Bar Council and its representative to the Bar Council of India (BCI) will be held on Sunday, nearly eight years after the previous elections in 2018.

Three candidates are in the fray for chairman — Ponnam Ashok Goud, Tangirala Hanmanth Reddy and Samula Ram Reddy.

Gokul Rama Rao, Chalakani Venkat Yadav and Zakir Hussain Javid are contesting for vice-chairman, while Akula Anantha Sen Reddy, G Anil Kiran Kumar, D Jagadishwar Rao, G Kiran Kumar and Pasam Sujatha are in the fray for the BCI member post.

Elections to the State Bar Council were held across Telangana on January 30.

Following Supreme Court directions, five seats were reserved for women. The ballot boxes were shifted to the Bar Council office after polling, with counting beginning on February 10.

The counting continued for an extended period, with winners determined on the basis of first- and second-preference votes, as in Legislative Council elections.