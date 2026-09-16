Justice league

ST student allowed to join NEET UG second phase counselling

The Telangana High Court has directed the competent authority to provisionally allow a student, who was excluded from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota in NEET-UG counselling, to participate in the ongoing second-phase counselling as a local candidate. A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Chawan Aarthi, who challenged her exclusion from the ST quota for MBBS/BDS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for the 2026-27 academic year.

The petitioner contended that her parents had been issued community certificates by the Vikarabad tahsildar certifying them as belonging to the Lambadis-28 (ST) community, recognised under the Presidential Order applicable to Telangana. She also submitted that she had studied for the preceding four years in educational institutions in Telangana.

The university, however, relied on a communication from the Tribal Welfare director, stating that the petitioner had migrated from another state and, in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment in Marri Chandra Shekhar Rao v. Dean, Seth GS Medical College, was not entitled to the ST reservation benefits of Telangana. The bench, however, noted prima facie that the tahsildar was the competent authority to issue the community certificates.