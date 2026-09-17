Minor girl drinks poison after sexual assault, dies in Warangal

KHAMMAM: A minor girl died while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday morning, days after she attempted suicide following an alleged sexual assault by a youth from her locality in Khammam.

According to police, the girl was sexually assaulted about a week ago.

She subsequently allegedly consumed rat poison and was shifted by her family to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

Following her death, her family members lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the youth was responsible for the sexual assault. Khanapuram Haveli Circle Inspector Bhanu Prakash said police had received the complaint and were conducting a detailed investigation. Further details would be disclosed after the inquiry, he said.

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the allegations of sexual assault are being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) and women’s organisation leaders demanded a comprehensive probe and justice for the family. They are also planning a protest seeking action in the case.

No case has been registered yet, police said, adding that further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry.