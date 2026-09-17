Telangana HC bars entry to 3-acre Nanakramguda plot

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed revenue, police and TGIIC officials not to enter a three-acre parcel of land near the US Consulate General office at Nanakramguda.

A bench of justices K Lakshman and Jukanti Anil Kumar was hearing two contempt petitions relating to land in Survey Nos. 112 and 114 of Nanakramguda village.

The petitioners alleged that the revenue, police and TGIIC officials had interfered with the property despite earlier orders of the high court and the Supreme Court. They submitted that the HC had set aside the 2003 land acquisition proceedings relating to the property and that the apex court had upheld the decision.

They alleged that TGIIC zonal manager Kavitha Reddy, along with then Gachibowli sub-inspector S Aksheeta and then SHO Mohd Habibuullah Khan, visited the site in October 2025 with workers and a JCB and removed fencing around the property.

The petitioners further alleged that they received threatening calls from different numbers purportedly linked to the Gachibowli police station after filing the contempt petitions. They also claimed that TGIIC had deployed private security guards at the site.

After hearing both sides, the bench restrained the officials from entering the disputed land. It also directed the petitioners not to construct a compound wall or undertake any construction activity. The court, however, permitted the petitioners to erect tin sheets around the property, subject to the condition that the work should not cause any disturbance to the US Consulate General office.