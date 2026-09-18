Telangana HC seeks action on Dr BR Ambedkar book

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought details from the state government on steps taken to remove from Amazon and social media platforms “Kalpitha Nayakudu (The Fabricated Leader) Volume-1”, a book allegedly containing objectionable remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar.

Justice T Madhavi Devi heard a lunch-motion petition by Chandramouli seeking to stop the book’s proposed launch on September 18. Counsel for the petitioner said the alleged author, N Prasad alias Hamara Prasad, had been arrested but copies were already available online. He said Prasad had announced on social media that the book would be sold through Amazon and Flipkart and that some copies had been ordered and delivered.

The petitioner objected to the book’s contents, title and cover, claiming some portions could promote hostility between Ambedkar’s followers and others. He also sought steps to prevent circulation of PDF versions.

Government pleader (home) Mahesh Raje said Prasad had been arrested and would be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate for judicial remand. A case was registered under Sections 353(2), 196, 350 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The government said some copies had been seized and measures taken to prevent a law-and-order disturbance during the launch. It said the investigation into digital circulation was continuing and appropriate action would follow.

Taking note of the submissions and steps initiated, the court closed the proceedings.