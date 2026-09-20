Telangana HC pulls up revenue officials over forest land pattas

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has held that revenue authorities have no power to issue pattas over forest land and directed officials to consult the Forest department before taking decisions concerning such land.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti made the observations while hearing a matter relating to forest lands in Kagaznagar division of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The court said no pattas could be issued over forest land, irrespective of pressure from MLAs, MPs or ministers. It also took exception to pattas already issued by revenue authorities in forest areas.

Observing that forests were the “lungs” of the environment and their protection was a collective responsibility, the court said forest land could not be diverted for other purposes or left vulnerable to encroachments.

The court directed the district collector to appear online at 2.15 pm and explain the alleged lack of coordination with the district forest officer. The collector was also asked to furnish complete details of the matter.

The court said authorities must comply with statutory provisions and binding Supreme Court judgments relating to forest land and adjourned the matter to October 16, 2026.