Former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar stopped from visiting "ceiling injured" patients at MGM Hospital

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed at the MGM Hospital, Warangal, after police allegedly stopped former chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar from entering the hospital to meet patients injured after a ceiling in the Aarogyasir ward fell.

Bhaskar alleged that a police staff member handled him during the incident and beat him in the abdomen. He claimed that his leg and hand also got injured during the scuffle.

Bhaskar said, "It is not praja palana (people's governance). The authorities are using their position to obstruct the opposition parties." He demanded that the hospital authorities not impose the restrictions on him while visiting the patients in the hospital.

The former MLA alleged that the government had failed to undertake repairs at MGM Hospital for the past three years, resulting in damage to the hospital’s roof and, subsequently, injuries to patients.

Bhaskar further alleged that the Congress government was neglecting patients and failing to take adequate measures to ensure proper diagnostic facilities at government hospitals.

Speaking to the media, Bhaskar questioned the hospital superintendent over the alleged restrictions preventing members of the public and opposition party representatives from entering the hospital. He also alleged that lapses in hospital administration and a lack of coordination among officials resulted in several untoward incidents at the hospital premises.