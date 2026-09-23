41.84 lakh SIR notices lapse in Telangana

HYDERABAD: More than 41.84 lakh notices issued to voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana have lapsed as voters failed to respond within the stipulated period.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district accounts for the highest number of lapsed notices at 7.98 lakh, followed by Rangareddy (5.88 lakh), Hyderabad district (4.93 lakh), Sangareddy district (2.10 lakh) and Vikarabad district (1.53 lakh).

Another 56,400-plus notices have been marked as “rescheduled date lapsed”, including more than 40,600 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, after voters failed to appear for document verification on the rescheduled hearing dates.

Of the 92.88 lakh notices generated across Telangana over logical discrepancies, mapping errors and other anomalies, 83.24 lakh have been served, while 9.64 lakh are yet to be delivered.