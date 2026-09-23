41.84 lakh SIR notices lapse in Telangana

HYDERABAD: More than 41.84 lakh notices issued to voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana have lapsed as voters failed to respond within the stipulated period.
Medchal-Malkajgiri district accounts for the highest number of lapsed notices at 7.98 lakh, followed by Rangareddy (5.88 lakh), Hyderabad district (4.93 lakh), Sangareddy district (2.10 lakh) and Vikarabad district (1.53 lakh).
Another 56,400-plus notices have been marked as “rescheduled date lapsed”, including more than 40,600 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, after voters failed to appear for document verification on the rescheduled hearing dates.
Of the 92.88 lakh notices generated across Telangana over logical discrepancies, mapping errors and other anomalies, 83.24 lakh have been served, while 9.64 lakh are yet to be delivered.
30.36L voters ‘parked’ for purification
Around 46.25 lakh voters have completed the verification process, including house visits and hearings, and their cases have been cleared for final publication. More than 3,000 voters have been found ineligible for inclusion in the electoral roll.
Another 30.36 lakh elector records linked to notices are currently “parked” pending final scrutiny before publication of the revised electoral roll on November 9.
In Hyderabad, covering 15 Assembly constituencies, 12.53 lakh notices were generated, of which 12.01 lakh were served. Hearings were held for 6.30 lakh voters, while 4.93 lakh hearing dates lapsed. In Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14.07 lakh notices were generated and 11.19 lakh served, with 7.98 lakh hearing dates lapsing. Rangareddy generated 12.33 lakh notices, of which 2.95 lakh are yet to be served; hearings were held for 5.61 lakh voters and 5.88 lakh hearing dates lapsed.
Officials have urged voters who received notices to respond within the stipulated period, submit the required documents and appear before the EROs/AEROs. Failure to do so could result in their names being left out of the final roll. The claims and objections period is scheduled from October 7, with disposal of claims and objections by November 5 and final publication on November 9.
Officials attributed the low response to factors including non-service of notices, voters not having the required documents and lack of response from electors.