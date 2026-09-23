Another day, another mishap at Warangal's MGM hospital

WARANGAL: Less than two days after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed in the Aarogyasri ward of MGM Hospital, ceiling plaster peeled off and fell in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) and physiotherapy departments on Tuesday.

A major accident was averted as no patients or staff were present in the affected areas when the plaster fell. The incident came a day after Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani visited MGM Hospital and inspected the premises.

The repeated incidents have raised concerns among patients and attendants about the condition of the old hospital building, where peeling and damaged ceiling plaster has become a safety concern.

MGM Hospital, one of the largest government hospitals serving northern Telangana, caters to around 500-600 outpatients daily and has a 1,000-bed inpatient facility. Many patients from villages across the erstwhile Warangal district depend on the hospital for treatment.

The hospital’s deteriorating infrastructure has also raised concerns as Warangal is being developed as a medical hub, with the state government constructing a super-speciality hospital at the Central Prison site.

Hospital officials did not immediately respond to queries about Tuesday’s incident. Police personnel were deployed at the hospital’s three main gates purportedly to prevent media personnel from entering the premises.