37 candidates excluded from ST quota in Telangana medical admissions

HYDERABAD: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has excluded 37 candidates from claiming Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation benefits in MBBS/BDS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota for the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Director of Tribal Welfare, Telangana on September 22, stating that the candidates were not eligible for ST reservation benefits in the state. The candidates will now be considered under the Open Category, subject to their eligibility and merit.

According to university officials, Of the 37 candidates, nine had already been allotted MBBS seats under the ST quota during the first and second phases of counselling.

KNRUHS has cancelled these allotments following the latest communication from the Tribal Welfare Department and students from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka who have obtained fake ST Certificates by Paying Bribes to officials.

The nine candidates had secured seats in Government Medical College, Vikarabad; RVM Institute of Medical Sciences, Siddipet; ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad; Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad; Raja Rajeshwari Medical College, Patancheru; NOVA Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad; and Government Medical College, Karimnagar.

The cancelled seats will now be treated as vacant and included in the third phase/mop-up phase of counselling for allotment to eligible ST candidates as per the applicable rules and merit.

The university said the candidates would continue to be considered as Open Category candidates in subsequent counselling rounds, subject to their eligibility and merit.