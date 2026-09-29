45.54 lakh electors cleared for final roll after SIR hearings

HYDERABAD: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has entered the disposal stage, with 45,54,236 electors cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll after hearings on cases flagged for logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records.

According to the latest status released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, on Monday, 92,88,180 notices have been generated against a target of 92,88,181. Of these, 87,85,739 notices have been delivered, while 5,02,441 are yet to be delivered.

The notices delivered account for 94.6% of those generated, with 5.4% still pending.

The authorities have so far conducted 58,97,432 hearings before Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). Of the cases processed through these hearings, 45,54,236 electors — 77.20% — have been found eligible and cleared for inclusion in the final roll.

The pending delivery of 5,02,441 notices remains one of the tasks to be completed before the notice and disposal phase concludes.

Under the revised SIR schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is October 7, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 5, with final publication of the electoral rolls scheduled for November 9.

Election officials have asked electors who have received notices to respond, submit the required documents and appear before the EROs or AEROs for the inquiry. Officials have cautioned that failure to complete the required process could result in the elector’s name not being included in the final electoral roll.