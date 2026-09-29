Collegium proposes Telangana HC Chief Justice for SC

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as a judge of the apex court.

The Collegium, which met on Monday, also recommended the elevation of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Justice Singh, 61, was born on July 7, 1965, and studied BA Honours and LL.B. at the University of Delhi. He enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practised at the Patna High Court from 1990 to 2000 and at the Jharkhand High Court from 2001.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and became a Permanent Judge on January 16, 2014. He also served as executive chairman of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority and as Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 2022 to February 2023.

Justice Singh became Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court in April 2023 and assumed office as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 19, 2025.

The recommendation will now be processed under the established procedure for appointment of Supreme Court judges.