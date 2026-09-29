Three Army engineers deputed to Telangana for SLBC, Kaleshwaram works

HYDERABAD: Three Indian Army engineers - Lt Col Satyadev Singh, Lt Col Ranjit A Menon and Lt Col HV Bhalla have been deputed to the Telangana State government service to work for the Irrigation department.

On deputation, one of the three officers would supervise operations at the SLBC tunnel’s two excavation fronts, including work inside the tunnel near the excavation faces. The remaining two officers would be assigned to the repair and rehabilitation works covering the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

The State government is set to strengthen the execution of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel and the rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which are part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, - by engaging additional officers from the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers.

Following a representation given by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 27, 2026, Military Secretary Manvendra Singh issued orders by sending three Army officers on deputation to Telangana. The State government will deploy them in irrigation works.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently met Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth at his official residence in Delhi and personally requested the deputation of experienced Army engineers to Telangana. He explained the technical complexity and strategic importance of the SLBC tunnel and the repair and rehabilitation of the three Kaleshwaram barrages.

Following this meeting, the proposal moved rapidly, with Army Headquarters communicating the names of three officers for the State government’s consideration.