Allahabad HC acquits man on death row for murder of NIA officer, wife; says case 'full of doubts'

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court acquitted the lone convict in the murder of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana in Uttar Pradesh's Sahaspur, 10 years ago.

The convict, identified as Raiyyan, was awarded death sentence by the Bijnor court which was set aside by the Allahabad High Court exonerating him.

On May 21, 2022, the Bijnor Additional District Judge (ADJ) court had given death sentence to two accused, Munir and Raiyyan, in the murder case. While Munir died in hospital due to prolonged illness during his jail term, Raiyyan had been in jail since after his arrest in 2016.

The single bench of Allahabad High Court Justice Siddharth, in his order, dated March 31, stated: “The court is of the view that the prosecution case is full of doubts and unexplained questionable conduct of the prosecution witnesses."

Tanzeel Ahmed (49) and wife Farzana were returning home along with their two children from a family wedding on April 3, 2016, when the assailants attacked them. Multiple bullets were fired at them.

Ahmed, who was a Deputy Superintendent of Police, had handled several cases related to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), including the arrest and probe against its India chief Yasin Bhatkal. Police had said his body sustained 22 bullet injuries.