Akhilesh Yadav slams UP CM over Noida protest; asks him to step down if unable to manage situation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks linking the Noida workers’ agitation to a conspiracy, saying he should step down if he cannot handle the situation.

Taking to social media, Yadav also asked whether the state’s intelligence machinery had failed if the protest was indeed part of a conspiracy.

"If the honourable chief minister is calling the Noida workers' movement a conspiracy by someone, then the public has one question for you: if this is true, was your intelligence police accompanying you to campaign in Bengal, or was it engrossed in 'vanaspati' research (a sarcastic reference to intoxicants), or under its influence?" Yadav posted on X.

"Before tarnishing the workers' movement with allegations of Naxalism, you should first explain what you've done that has led to such conditions in the last 10 years. If you can't apply balm to the workers' wounds, then don't, but at least don't sprinkle salt on those wounds," he said.

The former UP chief minister claimed that families are already distressed due to the inflation born from "BJP's commission-driven dealings" and said, "The sin you're committing by piling on unwarranted blame is utterly reprehensible".

"This could make an already bad situation even worse. If you can't manage the state, then step down from this seat with dignity; otherwise, the public will throw you out," Yadav posted in Hindi.

He further alleged that the BJP leaders themselves are neck-deep in the final phase of corruption, which is why neither the country nor the state is being managed under them.

"The BJP's double engine has turned into a trouble engine for the public. The people will dismantle the wheels of all these engines, pull out the parts and send them to the scrapyard forever," he added.