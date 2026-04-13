Death toll in Vrindavan boat tragedy rises to 15; Mathura admn frames stricter rules for boating in Yamuna

LUCKNOW: The death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy rose to 15 on Monday, after two more bodies were recovered on the fourth day of the search. The victims were identified as Monica Tandon and Yash Bhalla, both from Ludhiana.

However, a person named Pankaj Malhotra is still missing as rescue teams continued an intensive search operation.

The boat carrying around 37 persons, all from Ludhiana district in Punjab, had capsized in the midstream of the River Yamuna along Keshi Ghat on April 10.

In the wake of the tragedy, the district police authorities arrested boatman Pappu Nishad and pontoon bridge contractor Narayan Sharma.

Following the incident, the Mathura administration announced stricter safety rules for boating in the river Yamuna. The new rules include a ban on boats operating without life jackets.

It has been made mandatory for the boats to undergo fitness checks every six months. The boatmen have been cautioned strictly against overloading.

Along with a mandatory registration of boat operators, there will be 24x7 monitoring with CCTV and announcements.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified the search operation along the Yamuna River with 200 to 250 personnel from the Army, NDRF and SDRF involved in it. The search radius has been expanded from 14 km to 20 km.

On Monday morning, two bodies were recovered—one near Bengali Ghat, about 12 km from the accident site, and the other near Devara Baba Ashram. Officials said the bodies surfaced due to swelling in the river. Both victims were identified by their families.