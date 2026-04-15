Delhi–Dehradun expressway to drive growth in western Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Slashing travel time from 6–7 hours to just 2.5 hours between Delhi and Dehradun, the newly inaugurated expressway is expected to significantly boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, with nearly two-thirds of the high-speed corridor passing through the state.

Uttar Pradesh is a major stakeholder in the project inaugurated by PM Modi, as 135 km of the 212-km corridor, around 64 per cent, runs through western Uttar Pradesh.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore over four years, the six-lane, access-controlled expressway is being seen as a transformative infrastructure push for several districts in western UP, expected to unlock new economic and industrial opportunities.

The expressway, which originates at Akshardham in Delhi, enters Uttar Pradesh near Loni in Ghaziabad district. The initial 18-km stretch has been kept toll-free to ensure smooth local traffic movement.

It then connects with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Mandola, creating a seamless regional transport network.

Within Uttar Pradesh, the expressway passes through four districts, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur. Baghpat and Saharanpur account for the longest stretches, approximately 45–50 km each.

The Baghpat stretch is particularly significant as it is entirely greenfield, likely to drive rapid changes in land use, with logistics hubs, warehouses and real estate projects expected to come up along the corridor.

Interchanges at Khekra, Baraut and other key points ensure that local towns remain well connected to the expressway.

In Shamli, where the expressway covers around 35–40 km, it is expected to play a crucial role, especially given the district’s proximity to the Haryana border.