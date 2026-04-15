Delhi–Dehradun expressway to drive growth in western Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Slashing travel time from 6–7 hours to just 2.5 hours between Delhi and Dehradun, the newly inaugurated expressway is expected to significantly boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, with nearly two-thirds of the high-speed corridor passing through the state.
Uttar Pradesh is a major stakeholder in the project inaugurated by PM Modi, as 135 km of the 212-km corridor, around 64 per cent, runs through western Uttar Pradesh.
Built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore over four years, the six-lane, access-controlled expressway is being seen as a transformative infrastructure push for several districts in western UP, expected to unlock new economic and industrial opportunities.
The expressway, which originates at Akshardham in Delhi, enters Uttar Pradesh near Loni in Ghaziabad district. The initial 18-km stretch has been kept toll-free to ensure smooth local traffic movement.
It then connects with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Mandola, creating a seamless regional transport network.
Within Uttar Pradesh, the expressway passes through four districts, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur. Baghpat and Saharanpur account for the longest stretches, approximately 45–50 km each.
The Baghpat stretch is particularly significant as it is entirely greenfield, likely to drive rapid changes in land use, with logistics hubs, warehouses and real estate projects expected to come up along the corridor.
Interchanges at Khekra, Baraut and other key points ensure that local towns remain well connected to the expressway.
In Shamli, where the expressway covers around 35–40 km, it is expected to play a crucial role, especially given the district’s proximity to the Haryana border.
The final stretch within Uttar Pradesh lies in Saharanpur, where an interchange near Deoband is expected to enhance both passenger and freight movement before the road enters Uttarakhand.
According to official sources, the expressway is expected to resolve long-standing connectivity issues in the region while giving a push to the economic prospects of western Uttar Pradesh.
“This expressway, besides being an ambitious road project, is an economic corridor. Districts like Baghpat and Shamli, which were previously bypassed in terms of industrial growth, are now likely to attract investments in logistics, agro-processing and manufacturing,” said a state government official.
He added that the project would also benefit local farmers who transport their produce to NCR and Delhi, as faster connectivity would reduce travel time and costs, helping them secure better prices for perishable goods.
Officials said the new expressway has been designed to bypass congested stretches. With 113 underpasses, five railway overbridges, 62 bus shelters and 16 entry-exit points, it ensures uninterrupted high-speed travel.
Advanced surveillance systems and sensors will enable quick detection of accidents, with emergency assistance expected to reach within 10 minutes.
The speed limit has been capped at 100 km/h. A key feature is the 12-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik region.
“This is considered to be one of the longest elevated wildlife corridors in Asia, designed to allow free movement of animals beneath the road,” said officials.
The project had initially faced strong opposition from environmentalists, prompting intervention by the Supreme Court of India. Following a detailed review, modifications such as noise barriers, controlled lighting and elevated structures were introduced to minimise ecological disruption.
A UP government official said improved road connectivity would enhance business prospects.
“This expressway will draw investors to districts like Saharanpur, in turn creating jobs for local youth,” he added.
However, the toll for cars has been fixed at around Rs 3 per kilometre, with a one-way journey from Delhi to Dehradun costing approximately Rs 675. Discounts on return journeys within 24 hours are also being offered, making commuting relatively affordable for frequent travellers.