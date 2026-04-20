SP will form govt in UP in 2027, Congress will be with us: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the opposition alliance will remain intact.

Speaking to reporters in Rewari, Yadav indicated that the Samajwadi Party is likely to contest the polls in alliance with the Congress. “INDIA bloc will remain, we will have Congress with us,” he said.

He stressed that seat-sharing would be based on electoral strength rather than numbers. “With us, the issue is not about the number of seats; it's about winnability. Those who can win will get the ticket,” he added.

Targeting the BJP, Yadav said that the ruling party is set to face defeats in ongoing Assembly elections across states, including West Bengal. “It is natural that the one who loses in the House (Parliament) also loses outside,” he said.

Earlier in the day, addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav slammed the BJP-led NDA, saying it had lost the moral right to govern at the Centre.

He cited its failure to pass a Constitution amendment bill related to the women’s reservation law in the Lok Sabha as evidence that it does not reflect the will of the people.

On the women’s reservation issue, Yadav said, “BJP calls opposition anti-women. In reality, BJP is anti-women.” He further remarked, “A party that never made a woman its chief and gave the 'nari' slogan only when it needed votes now stands exposed.”

Responding to a query about the demand for an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, Yadav reiterated his support. “And not just the Ahir regiment, there should also be a Gujarat regiment because fewer people from Gujarat join the Army. It will motivate and inspire people from the state to join the armed forces,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)