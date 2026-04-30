UP Assembly witnesses stormy debate over women’s reservation bill; BJP, SP trade sharp attacks

LUCKNOW: A stormy special session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature took off to the exchange of sharp political attacks over women reservation amendment bill between the treasury and the opposition benches on Thursday.

While CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and BJP women lawmakers targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the INDIA bloc over women’s issues and past incidents, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, claimed it to be a conspiracy of the ruling party to draw political mileage.

Launching a sharp attack on Opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and the INDIA bloc of being “anti-women,” citing their conduct in Parliament on April 16 and 17 when the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha.

While presenting a proposal for a detailed discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act at the special day-long session of the state assembly on Thursday, the CM targeted Congress and the Samajwadi Party saying those parties were inherently "anti-women".

The CM said, “Those who decorate their palace with their dark deeds, go into the annals of history as a blot. By defeating the important proposal of Nari Shakti Vandan Act in the Lok Sabha on April 17, Samajwadi Party, Congress, DMK and TMC did exactly that. As soon as the proposal fell, they congratulated each other and raised slogans that they had prevented the women’s reservation bill from being passed. This was your conduct, which has hurt the entire House and the entire country. In this sequence, we have come to discuss this issue in the House today.”

“The amendment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act should have been implemented in 2029 itself, but Congress, Samajwadi Party and the INDI alliance opposed it in the Lok Sabha. When women are proving their strength in every field through their talent and hard work and providing excellent leadership, then why are you becoming an obstacle?” asked Yogi.