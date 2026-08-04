BJP seeks to distance itself from Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft row in UP Assembly

LUCKNOW: Responding to Opposition allegations linking BJP to the Ram Temple donation controversy, the party, on Tuesday, sought to distance itself from the issue in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, stressing that “no BJP worker or leader has been named” in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.

The party also accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to “spread confusion” and mislead the people over the issue.

The response came after the Samajwadi Party sought to bring the controversy into the Assembly by linking the alleged donation theft to the ruling party and demanding an urgent debate over the issue.

As soon as the House met on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey demanded an immediate discussion on the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations before any other business of the House.

Speaker Satish Mahana, however, rejected the demand for an immediate discussion, saying there was no urgency warranting it.

As a result, SP MLAs trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans, seeking to turn allegations concerning the temple donations into a direct attack on the BJP government.