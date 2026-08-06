Central Bank of India pastes attachment notice on actor Rajpal Yadav's ancestral house in UP

LUCKNOW: The Central Bank of India has pasted an attachment notice over dues of Rs 16.61 crore on the ancestral house of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.
The bank has warned that if the outstanding loan is not repaid within 34 days, the property will be auctioned. The auction has been scheduled for September 9.
According to the notice, the loan of Rs 16.61 crore was taken from the Central Bank's Mumbai branch in the names of Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, and his mother, Godavari Yadav.
The development comes 27 days after the Delhi High Court sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months' imprisonment in cheque bounce cases. He is, however, currently out of jail.
Responding to the matter, his elder brother Shripal Yadav said, “This is an old matter. Talks are underway with the bank regarding loan repayment. The matter will be resolved soon. Currently, there is no situation like property auction.”
Meanwhile, Central Bank manager Anuj Verma confirmed that a notice was pasted on the building located in Kundra, the ancestral village of Rajpal Yadav in Shahjahanpur.
The bank had also pasted a notice on the property around two years ago. However, the matter was subsequently resolved after Rajpal Yadav and the bank reached an agreement on repayment of the loan.
Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months' imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on July 7 in seven cheque bounce cases. In each case, he has been directed to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant, taking the total amount to Rs 7.35 crore.
The court had stated that Rajpal had already paid approximately Rs 2 crore, which would be adjusted against the total amount payable.
The case is related to Rajpal's film Ata Pata Lapata. In 2010, he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore as the film's director to make the movie. However, the film flopped at the box office and the loan could not be repaid on time, following which cheque bounce cases were filed.
In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha, in a cheque bounce case and sentenced Rajpal to six months' imprisonment.
In 2019, the sessions court upheld the sentence. In June 2024, the High Court temporarily stayed the sentence and directed him to pay outstanding dues of approximately Rs 9 crore. After he failed to pay the amount, the court ordered him to surrender by February 2, 2026. Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5. However, 12 days later, on February 17, he was granted interim bail.