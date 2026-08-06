Central Bank of India pastes attachment notice on actor Rajpal Yadav's ancestral house in UP

LUCKNOW: The Central Bank of India has pasted an attachment notice over dues of Rs 16.61 crore on the ancestral house of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

The bank has warned that if the outstanding loan is not repaid within 34 days, the property will be auctioned. The auction has been scheduled for September 9.

According to the notice, the loan of Rs 16.61 crore was taken from the Central Bank's Mumbai branch in the names of Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, and his mother, Godavari Yadav.

The development comes 27 days after the Delhi High Court sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months' imprisonment in cheque bounce cases. He is, however, currently out of jail.

Responding to the matter, his elder brother Shripal Yadav said, “This is an old matter. Talks are underway with the bank regarding loan repayment. The matter will be resolved soon. Currently, there is no situation like property auction.”

Meanwhile, Central Bank manager Anuj Verma confirmed that a notice was pasted on the building located in Kundra, the ancestral village of Rajpal Yadav in Shahjahanpur.