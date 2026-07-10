Delhi HC upholds Rajpal Yadav's conviction in cheque-bounce cases; awards three-month jail term

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in cheque-bounce cases, sentencing him to three months' imprisonment.

The court also directed Yadav to pay more than Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma clarified that around Rs 2 crore already paid by the actor would be adjusted towards the amount.

The high court granted Yadav two months to approach the appellate court against the verdict. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

The court's proceedings came on revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging the 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

The magisterial court had sentenced the actor to six months' imprisonment.

In June 2024, the high court temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said that it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses to Yadav.

However, on February 2, the court asked Yadav to surrender on February 4, observing that he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount.

On February 16, the court suspended his sentence for the time being and permitted him to be released from jail after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of a complainant.

(With inputs from PTI)