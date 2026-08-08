UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak slams Akhilesh over ‘pretending to be Brahmin community’s well-wisher’

"Those who engage in politics in Lohia's name today are the very ones who have abandoned his ideals. Had Lohia been alive today, he would have been the first to rigorously question those who make dynastic politics the basis of their political activity. He would never have accepted a brand of politics aimed at securing power for one's family," Pathak said.

The BJP leader added that the upliftment of society is not achieved by bringing one family to power, but by ensuring equal opportunities, justice, and respect for every section of society.

"As far as my public life is concerned, it is the public that evaluates it. I have always accorded the highest priority to the organisation, the Constitution, and public service. Personal allegations, abusive language, and malicious propaganda can neither alter the truth nor the public's trust," he said.

Pathak also said that the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party is based on the principles of "Nation First, Organisation Foremost, and Antyodaya" (upliftment of the last person), whereas the fundamental objective of dynastic politics is to confine power to a single family.

"The public fully understands this distinction. Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy. However, ideas should be countered with ideas and facts with facts, rather than with confusion, bitterness, and baseless allegations," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)