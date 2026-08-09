Mayawati opposes ‘creamy layer’ concept for SCs, STs, criticises RSS

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday opposed extending the ‘creamy layer’ concept to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), saying reservation was linked to their social transformation, economic empowerment and self-respect. She also criticised the RSS for allegedly politicising the issue.

In a post on X, Mayawati described reservation as an “extremely important and sensitive” issue for SC, ST and OBC communities, particularly SCs and STs, who she said had faced discrimination, exploitation and deprivation for centuries.

She said applying the ‘creamy layer’ concept to these communities was inappropriate and contrary to the humanitarian objectives of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Reservation is essentially about giving millions of people who have been victims of the caste system for centuries, and who have been exploited, oppressed, neglected and ostracised, their constitutional and legal right to equality on humanitarian grounds,” she said.