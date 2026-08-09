Mayawati opposes ‘creamy layer’ concept for SCs, STs, criticises RSS

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday opposed extending the ‘creamy layer’ concept to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), saying reservation was linked to their social transformation, economic empowerment and self-respect. She also criticised the RSS for allegedly politicising the issue.
In a post on X, Mayawati described reservation as an “extremely important and sensitive” issue for SC, ST and OBC communities, particularly SCs and STs, who she said had faced discrimination, exploitation and deprivation for centuries.
She said applying the ‘creamy layer’ concept to these communities was inappropriate and contrary to the humanitarian objectives of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar.
“Reservation is essentially about giving millions of people who have been victims of the caste system for centuries, and who have been exploited, oppressed, neglected and ostracised, their constitutional and legal right to equality on humanitarian grounds,” she said.
Mayawati also hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks that reservation had been deliberately politicised, creating bitterness in society, and that beneficiaries should voluntarily give up the benefits.
She termed the RSS’s position a reflection of a “casteist mindset”, saying it might serve narrow political interests but would undermine constitutional objectives.
“Caste discrimination cannot be measured merely through economic progress. Its impact continues to affect every aspect of the lives of those who have suffered from it,” Mayawati said.
She said successive Central governments were aware of the “ground reality” and urged the present government to effectively present its case before the courts if it wanted SCs and STs to remain outside the scope of the creamy layer.
“If the government, based on valid arguments, effectively presents its case and persuades the court to keep the SC and ST communities outside the creamy layer, it would be entirely appropriate and constitutional,” she said.
Mayawati alleged that courts were sometimes unable to deliver appropriate justice in matters concerning social transformation because of inadequate government responses and ineffective legal representation.
She also urged the RSS to respect the Constitution and stop advocating changes to the reservation system.
Mayawati called for cooperation to fulfil the constitutional objective of establishing an “equalitarian social order”, saying it was the need of the hour.
(With inputs from PTI)