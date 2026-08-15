Freedom means liberation from poverty, illiteracy and inequality: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said freedom does not merely mean political independence, but complete liberation from anarchy, backwardness, poverty, illiteracy and inequality.

Speaking at his official residence in Lucknow after hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day, Adityanath said the freedom Indians enjoy today was made possible by the sacrifices, penance and martyrdom of the country's great freedom fighters.

He said India was enslaved because of internal divisions and conspiracies, but its people never accepted foreign rule in their hearts and minds.

Recalling the First War of Independence in 1857, Adityanath highlighted the contributions of freedom fighters including Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi and Dhan Singh Kotwal in Meerut.

“Freedom does not merely mean political freedom. It means complete liberation from the anarchy, backwardness, poverty, illiteracy and inequality due to which the country has been continuously weakened,” he said, noting that India had completed 79 years of independence.