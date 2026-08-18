BJP’s new team: Two Muslims among eight from poll-bound UP

LUCKNOW: BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s new team announced on Monday comprises eight members from Uttar Pradesh, including three women, with Smriti Irani returning to the party’s top organisational leadership as the national general secretary.

Six leaders from UP are in the team, while presidents of OBC and Minority Morchas are also from the state. Political experts said the appointments were made keeping the 2027 Assembly elections in mind.

UP has the highest representation of women in the national team, with Irani, Rekha Verma and Sangeeta Yadav. There are two Muslim leaders, both from UP’s Pasmanda Muslim community—former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tariq Mansoor and National Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali. Mansoor has been reappointed national vice-president, while Basit Ali has moved from the UP BJP Minority Morcha to the national level.

The state’s representation also reflects caste and community equations. It includes Brahmin leader Harish Dwivedi, Parsi leader Irani, SC leader Dr Bhola Singh, the three-term MP from the Bulandshahr reserved constituency, and three OBC leaders — Verma, Yadav and Amarpal Maurya. Maurya has been appointed president of the party’s OBC Morcha.