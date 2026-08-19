Why no action against 'Ram temple thieves'? Akhilesh Yadav questions ED raids on Azam Khan-linked trust

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against jailed party leader Azam Khan and demanded that the agency conduct raids in a series of alleged corruption cases involving the BJP government and its functionaries.

In a post on X, Yadav said the ED should investigate those allegedly involved in the theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the illegal stocking and supply of codeine-based syrups, and alleged irregularities in the construction of several expressways.

The ED on Wednesday conducted searches at around 10 premises linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the university established by Khan in Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, as well as Delhi's Jamia Nagar, as part of a money-laundering investigation.

ED officials have alleged that government contract funds were diverted through private contractors and subsequently used, among other purposes, to create assets for the trust and the university.