Samajwadi Party prepares caste-wise voter database across Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections a few months away, the main Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has stepped up to build its own caste-wise voter database, with booth-level workers verifying electoral rolls and mapping communities across assembly segments.

The exercise aims at giving the party a clearer perspective of caste equations even before the Centre’s proposed caste Census and help shape candidate selection, electoral strategy and seat-sharing propositions with the allies.

As per the party sources, the exercise would help the party identify local issues, define its strategic course and take informed decisions on various aspects of electoral strategy.

According to a senior SP leader, the exercise was already underway and involved collecting real-time ground-level voter data based on multiple parameters.