UP has 28 lakh tonnes of sugar reserve, enough for seven months, says CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Amid the growing buzz around sugar scarcity, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the state had a reserve of 28 lakh tonnes, enough to fulfil the state's demand for the next seven months.

The sugar shortage may be a reality in some parts of the country, but UP, the second-largest producer of sugar after Maharashtra, is capable of meeting the demand not only of UP but can also contribute to meeting the demand of the country.

“From October 15, we will again start the sugar mills and produce 90 lakh tonnes, that is 900 lakh quintals, through the sugar mills in our state. UP has such a large capacity,” he said.

His remarks come days after he said there was no sugar shortage in the state and directed officials to prevent hoarding, black marketing and misinformation about supplies.

While the state government and sugar mills insist there is no physical shortage in UP, the latter attribute the price spike largely to speculation and possible hoarding. The Centre’s recent decision to allow sugar imports, however, has fuelled speculation that supply tightness may exist elsewhere in the country.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Sugar Industries, Cane Development and Excise, Veena Kumari Meena, contrary to the shortage claims, UP has surplus stocks that can easily meet the state’s consumption demand for January-February next year.

She said UP had even offered the Centre to take sugar stocks from the state to meet demand elsewhere, if required.