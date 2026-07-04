Allahabad High Court says Places of Worship Act does not bar land acquisition for public projects

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991 prohibits only the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship from one religious denomination to another, and that it does not bar the state from acquiring such properties for secular and public purposes.

Giving the ruling, a division bench comprising Justices JJ Munir and Arun Kumar dismissed a writ petition seeking to issue directives to halt the ongoing widening of roads and beautification in the Dalmandi area in Varanasi, a project being undertaken as an extension of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor development.

Passing a 32-page order, the bench said that the Act of 1991 prohibited the conversion of places of worship of one religious denomination to another. “It does not derogate from the state’s authority to acquire any place of religious worship for secular and public purposes,” said the judges.

Significantly, six petitioners, comprising shopkeepers of the Dalmandi area, had moved the Allahabad HC seeking a writ of mandamus to prevent their dispossession from the area. They also sought protection for six ancient mosques in the area that were proposed for demolition as part of the project.