Ram temple donation theft a ‘disgrace’, says construction panel chief Nripendra Mishra

AYODHYA: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday described the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya temple as a “disgrace” and said everyone associated with the project felt humiliated by the incident.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second day of the Ram Temple Construction Committee’s meeting, Mishra said the alleged theft had tarnished the temple’s reputation but expressed confidence that the management system would be strengthened to prevent similar incidents.

“This is a disgrace, and we are not only apologetic but also feel humiliated and let down by it,” he said.

Mishra said the matter now fell under the temple’s management and assured that measures would be taken to improve oversight and prevent any recurrence.

He also reiterated his support for appointing a chief executive officer for the temple trust, saying a high-level committee headed by a retired judge had been formed to recommend a suitable candidate.

Responding to speculation that the trust could appoint a woman as CEO, Mishra declined to comment, saying the committee would submit its recommendations before the trust took a decision.

Following the acceptance of the resignations of temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid the donation theft controversy, the trust is scheduled to meet again on 22 July to discuss steps to strengthen the temple’s management system.