Nishikant Dubey apologises over 'Tinnu-Tipu' remark amid defamation row with Akhilesh Yadav

A cryptic remark on social media has ended in a courtroom apology. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has expressed regret before Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's lawyer over his "Tinnu-Tipu" remark, capping days of political sparring, legal notices and defamation threats.

What began as a one-line post on X linking Akhilesh to an accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case quickly snowballed into a high-profile political and legal confrontation, with the Samajwadi Party accusing the BJP leader of defamation and demanding criminal action.

The controversy is rooted in the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations collected at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested several accused, including Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, a former driver associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Investigators have alleged that Tinnu played a central role in the alleged racket by exploiting his access to the donation-counting process.

The political storm erupted after Nishikant Dubey reposted a social media post claiming, citing alleged call detail records, that Tinnu Yadav had been in regular contact with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

While sharing the post, Dubey wrote, "Was Tinnu talking to Tipu?", using Akhilesh Yadav's widely known nickname. Though brief, the remark was widely interpreted as suggesting a connection between the SP chief and one of the accused in the alleged donation theft case.

Akhilesh Yadav responded sharply, dismissing the allegation as baseless and politically motivated. Accusing the BJP of attempting to divert attention from the alleged irregularities in the Ram Temple donation case, he demanded that Dubey delete the post within ten minutes or face legal consequences. The SP chief maintained that the BJP was trying to malign him without producing any evidence.