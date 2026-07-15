Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zones to be developed across nine hub-and-spoke regions

According to Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, Principal Secretary, MSME, the state has witnessed unprecedented growth in investment and industrial activity since 2017.

“With the rapid expansion of industrial infrastructure, increasing domestic and global investments, and evolving technological requirements, the demand for a highly skilled workforce is expected to rise here in the coming years. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SVPEIZ model has been conceived to prepare the state's youth with industry-relevant skills and connect them directly with employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.

Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil added that the state will be developed into nine hub-and-spoke industrial zones. These include: Gautam Buddh Nagar; Ghaziabad, Hapur, Saharanpur Division, Meerut, Baghpat and Bulandshahr; Moradabad and Bareilly Divisions; Agra and Aligarh Divisions; Lucknow and Ayodhya Divisions; Kanpur and Prayagraj Divisions; Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Vindhyachal Divisions; Varanasi and Azamgarh Divisions; and Gorakhpur, Basti and Devipatan Divisions.

Each zone will be developed in accordance with its industrial strengths, available resources and investment potential.

The Principal Secretary further stated that every SVPEIZ will function as a one-stop industrial, skill development and employment ecosystem. “Each centre will house skill development institutes, industrial plots, plug-and-play industrial sheds, common facility centres, employment facilitation centres, entrepreneurship support centres, digital literacy programmes, foreign language training, business support services and modern infrastructure.

"Under the plug-and-play model, entrepreneurs will have access to ready-built industrial spaces equipped with power, water, road connectivity and other essential utilities, enabling them to commence production in the shortest possible time. This will accelerate industrial investment while generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth," he said.

The MSME Secretary also said; "The land use plan has been designed to meet modern industrial requirements. Dedicated zones will be earmarked for skill development, industrial units, plug-and-play facilities, green spaces, roads and infrastructure, as well as commercial activities. In locations where sufficient land is unavailable, multi-storey industrial complexes and flatted factory models will be developed."

There will be a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constituted for each hub, with the leading investor of the respective hub serving as its Chairman. This will ensure active industry participation and make project implementation more efficient and outcome-oriented, the Principal Secretary said.

He also informed that before finalising the project framework, teams of senior officials visited Gujarat and Maharashtra to study industrial and skill development models developed by the Tata Group. Drawing upon the successful practices observed there and global best practices, a model tailored to Uttar Pradesh has been designed. Reputed industrial institutions will also be associated with the development and operation of the project.

"The construction work will commence immediately at locations where land is readily available. At other locations, land will be made available through UPSIDA, UPEIDA, YEIDA and other development authorities to facilitate phased expansion of the project. Simultaneously, skill development and training programmes for youth will begin alongside infrastructure creation to ensure the availability of a trained workforce by the time industries become operational," he added.

Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil emphasised that the Chief Minister's vision is not merely to create industrial estates but to establish SVPEIZ as an integrated ecosystem for investment, skill development, employment, innovation and entrepreneurship. The project is expected to become a milestone in preparing Uttar Pradesh's youth for the industries of the future while positioning the state as India's leading hub for manufacturing, skill development and employment generation, he said.