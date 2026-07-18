SC to hear petitions seeking 'fair probe' into Ram temple donations row on July 20

The Supreme Court will on July 20 hear a batch of petitions seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per the apex court's cause list for July 20, four separate pleas related to the issue would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

On July 13, the top court agreed to hear these pleas and directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the matter, to submit a status report before it.

The bench had also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking its response in the matter.

"Since it is averred in some of the writ petitions that some FIRs have already been registered and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, we direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before this court," the top court had said.