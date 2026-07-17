Ram temple donation theft: SIT seeks more time to submit interim report to SC

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a probe into the alleged theft and embezzlement of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 13, has sought an extension of its tenure to complete its investigation.

As per informed sources, the SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, is likely to submit an interim status report directly to the Supreme Court on Monday in compliance with the apex court's directions. However, it has sought additional time from the Uttar Pradesh government to finalise its report.

Notably, the SIT was initially given 15 days to complete the probe, with its tenure subsequently extended by another 15 days.

The SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan, was formed at the request of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 13. It had submitted its nine-page preliminary probe report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on June 23.

Following the submission of the report, the Ayodhya police proceeded with the registration of an FIR against eight named persons allegedly involved in the swindling of donation funds during the counting process.

Subsequently, all eight persons named in the FIR were arrested and nearly Rs 80 lakh, allegedly siphoned off from temple donations, was also recovered from different locations linked to the accused persons.

Amid the ongoing probe, former temple trust General Secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra tendered their resignations, which were accepted by the Trust at its July 6 meeting.