Ram temple donation theft: SIT seeks more time to submit interim report to SC

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a probe into the alleged theft and embezzlement of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 13, has sought an extension of its tenure to complete its investigation.
As per informed sources, the SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, is likely to submit an interim status report directly to the Supreme Court on Monday in compliance with the apex court's directions. However, it has sought additional time from the Uttar Pradesh government to finalise its report.
Notably, the SIT was initially given 15 days to complete the probe, with its tenure subsequently extended by another 15 days.
The SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan, was formed at the request of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on June 13. It had submitted its nine-page preliminary probe report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on June 23.
Following the submission of the report, the Ayodhya police proceeded with the registration of an FIR against eight named persons allegedly involved in the swindling of donation funds during the counting process.
Subsequently, all eight persons named in the FIR were arrested and nearly Rs 80 lakh, allegedly siphoned off from temple donations, was also recovered from different locations linked to the accused persons.
Amid the ongoing probe, former temple trust General Secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra tendered their resignations, which were accepted by the Trust at its July 6 meeting.
Sources said the SIT required additional time to examine financial records, administrative procedures and the alleged irregularities before submitting its final findings.
The report is expected to recommend reforms in the temple's donation collection, counting and administrative systems.
The development comes after the Supreme Court, on July 13, while hearing petitions seeking a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged embezzlement, directed the SIT to file a status report on the progress of its inquiry.
The petitions before the apex court seek a court-monitored CBI investigation into the alleged theft, a forensic audit and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The Trustees are scheduled to hold another round of their meeting in Ayodhya on July 22 to discuss the SIT's findings and consider corrective measures based on its recommendations.
Meanwhile, the Trust advertised the post for the appointment of a CEO to manage the temple affairs from now onwards.