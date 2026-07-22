Split verdict on ‘bulldozer action’ against accused

LUCKNOW: In a development related to the bulldozer action as a punitive measure taken by the UP government, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a split verdict on whether the state can be barred from taking action to demolish the house of an accused for a period of two years from the date of registration of an FIR.

While Justice Atul Sreedharan observed that a 2-year hiatus must be put on the demolition, Justice Siddharth Nandan said such direction could not be given. Considering the dissent, the matter was referred to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court for decision by a third judge on the issue.

In a ruling passed on July 20, Justice Sreedharan said: “Rushing to demolish the dwelling of a person, accused of an offence, under the garb of the same being violative of municipal laws is impermissible, the same being a retributive exercise of executive discretion and so, no action may be taken to demolish his house for a period of two years from the date of registration of the FIR.”

Justice Nandan said there was always a presumption that the government would only proceed in accordance with law and that it was open for aggrieved person to approach the HC. “No fixed time period can be put, for as a matter of fact it would result in keeping the operation of an enactment in abeyance, for the said period,” Justice Nandan said.