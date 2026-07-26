Security guard, worker die of asphyxiation at septic tank in Noida

A secuirty guard and worker died of asphyxiation at a septic tank on sunday while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) tank at a residential society in Noida's Sector 150.

According to police, Shashikant Sharma (40), a resident of Rajasthan's Karauli district, entered the STP tank to clean it but lost consciousness inside.

A security guard, identified as Akash (22), a resident of Firozabad, entered the tank in an attempt to rescue Sharma but also fell unconscious, police said.

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday and Sunday at Eldeco Society under the Knowledge Park police station area.

Local police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot, retrieved both men from the tank and took them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

A case has been registered and the Knowledge Park police have arrested the accused contractor, Manoj Jain. Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, police added.

(With Inputs from PTI)